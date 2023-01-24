Musk says his SpaceX shares could have also helped fund taking Tesla private3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he could have used his shares in rocket company SpaceX to fund a buyout but decided against doing so due to lack of support from some investors
Elon Musk told jurors on Monday he was sure he had locked up financial support from Saudi investors in 2018 to take his electric car maker Tesla Inc private, and could even have used his stake in rocket company SpaceX to fund a buyout.
