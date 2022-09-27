Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Tesla CEO ElonMusk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal delayed questioning by each others lawyers ahead of October trial
Tesla CEO ElonMusk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal delayed questioning by each others lawyers ahead of October trial
Listen to this article
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was reprieved from questioning by Twitter lawyers Monday, according to several press reports. The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for USD 44 billion.
Also Read: Twitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on September 26-27