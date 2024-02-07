Musk v Zuckerberg: who’s winning?

That leads to a second big difference: motivation, which was the crux of the judge’s decision in Delaware on January 30th to strip Mr Musk of his gargantuan pay cheque. Mr Zuckerberg, as the judgment noted, receives no salary or share options. His 13% economic stake in Meta is the main incentive to come to work each day. Mr Musk, however, is different. Though his Tesla shareholding at the time meant he would become $10bn richer every time Tesla’s value jumped by $50bn, that wasn’t enough. Tesla’s board (many of whom the judge ruled were too chummy with Mr Musk to be independent) convinced shareholders that an extra incentive was needed to keep his nose to the grindstone: namely, the biggest payout in the history of public markets. Now that it has been voided, his motivation, presumably, is even more in doubt.