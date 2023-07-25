Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of Meta Platforms, has achieved a significant milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning his blue belt. The 39-year-old billionaire proudly shared this accomplishment on Instagram, alongside his coach Dave Camarillo, both celebrating their new belt promotions.

In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg congratulated Coach Dave Camarillo on attaining his 5th-degree black belt and expressed gratitude for being an excellent mentor. He acknowledged how much he has learned about both fighting and life through his training with Camarillo. Additionally, Zuckerberg felt honored to be promoted to compete at the blue belt level for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team.

Coach Camarillo responded with appreciation, feeling privileged to know Zuckerberg and learn from him. He commended Zuckerberg's discipline and offered his heartfelt thanks for the support he had received.

Musk vs Zuckerberg rivalry

Amidst rumors of a potential cage fight with Elon Musk, this achievement showcases Zuckerberg's dedication to his jiu-jitsu journey and passion for martial arts. And fans cite that this might be a fresh challenge for Musk.

Some comments include:

"Elon is in trouble"

"Zuck getting ready frfr"

"Elon aint ready"

"Fight Elon!"

“Zuck aint zuckin around"

Tensions between Zuckerberg and Musk escalated further when Meta Platforms unveiled their Twitter rival app, Threads, leading to threats of a lawsuit from Twitter, alleging the poaching of their former employees.

However, recent report claims Threads seems to be losing traction and dying a death like other Twitter rivals

New data apps tracking firm Sensor Tower indicates the hype has died down and Threads has seen a 20 per cent decrease in active users and a 50 per cent reduction in time spent on the app, from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

Twitter had seen about a 5 per cent decrease in traffic right after Threads' launch earlier this month.