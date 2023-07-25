Musk vs Zuckerberg cage match: Fans cry ‘Elon ain't ready’ as Meta CEO posts THIS1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, earns blue belt in jiu-jitsu. He celebrates alongside coach Dave Camarillo. Amidst rumors of a cage fight with Elon Musk, this showcases Zuckerberg's dedication.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of Meta Platforms, has achieved a significant milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning his blue belt. The 39-year-old billionaire proudly shared this accomplishment on Instagram, alongside his coach Dave Camarillo, both celebrating their new belt promotions.
