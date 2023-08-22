Business magnate and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspirational quotes and news social media. On 22 August, Mahindra boasted about India's pride by sharing chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa who battled it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title.

Lauding the Arjuna Awardee winner, Mahindra said that his heart is swollen with pride. "Pragg @rpragchess makes Bigg Bigg news. My heart is swollen with pride. Bless this talented youngster and may he keep making us stand tall in the world of Chess (Chaturanga!) in the future…🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽" Mahindra wrote on Twitter X.

The tweet has till now garnered 169.7K views and has become viral.

Commenting on the tweet, a user wrote, "Actually we have a lot of talent in India but somehow we always miss out on raising champions. It is good that slowly we are picking up, thanks to better governance and philanthropic businessmen like @anandmahindra and others who pitch in to help the talented youth who cannot afford quality training and facilities."

While another user wrote, "Proud moment for Bharat as 18 year old Praggnanandha storms into the finals of World chess championship for a final clash with Magnus Carlsen," adding, "Congratulations Champ & All the Best for Finals 👍"

In the meantime, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has drawn against world no. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen.

The 18-year-old has became the youngest Indian finalist after beating Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in a semi-final decided by a single tiebreak win. Prior to him, the only Indian to reach the final was Viswanathan Anand, who is a two-time World Cup winner in 2000 and 2002.

Earlier on 20 August, as Chandrayaan-3 Mission is at its final stage before its historic landing scheduled for 23 April, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed his excitement on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter). Mahindra wrote said he will eagerly wait, pray and cheer for theChandrayaan-3 spacecraft's soft landing on the lunar surface.

With agency inputs.