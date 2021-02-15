Myanmar: Tim Cook says rising violence is a reminder to unite against racism

Reacting to the recent military coup in Myanmar, Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that there is no place for hate in our society, and adds, "such rising violence is urgent that we must unite against racism in all its forms."

He also announced that Apple would be donating to groups providing support to those affected.

The Myanmar military ousted the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her government and prevented recently elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament. The junta said it was forced to act because Suu Kyi's government failed to properly investigate allegations of fraud in last year's election

The U.N.'s top human rights body on Friday passed a consensus resolution urging the military to immediately release Suu Kyi and other civilian government leaders while watering down a draft text amid pressure led by China and Russia.

In a special session at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the original resolution presented by Britain and the European Union was revised to remove calls to bolster the ability of a U.N. rights expert to scrutinize Myanmar and for restraint from the country's military.

The U.S., especially after President Joe Biden announced sanctions against the military regime, is regarded as an ally in the protesters' struggle against the February 1 coup.

Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.

Suu Kyi will now be remanded until February 17, when she will likely appear in court by videoconference, according to Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by Suu Kyi's party to represent her.

The Nobel laureate remains under house arrest on a minor charge of possessing unregistered imported walkie-talkies.

Suu Kyi's extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military, which seized power a February 1 coup, and the protesters who have taken to the streets of cities across the Southeast Asian nation seeking the return of the government they elected.

(With inputs from Agencies)

