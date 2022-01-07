Fashion ecommerce company Myntra has announced the elevation of Achint Setia, who currently leads the organisation’s social commerce business, as its head of marketing.

In his new role, Setia will lead the company's marketing function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business. With this, his core responsibilities will include, scaling the brand, developing the marketing strategy including for large consumer-centric events, strengthening customer loyalty, and applying research-based insights into the business to fuel its growth.

In his earlier role as vice president and business head, social commerce at Myntra, the company said he has been instrumental in building new tech-pivoted social commerce experiences for the Indian market and overlooked the development and launch of 'Studio' and 'Live Commerce', which marked the company's foray into social commerce at scale with influencer and content-led shopping.

In addition to this, he played an important role in managing key brand partnerships for them, such as IPL, and was earlier responsible for brand and digital performance marketing. He also played a key role in conceptualising, launching, and scaling 'Fashion Superstar', a digital fashion reality show, and in scaling its loyalty program (Insider).

As a seasoned leader, he brings close to 17 years of expertise in scaling businesses in consumer tech and media with cross-functional experience across marketing, strategy and M&A, content, product development, operations, and analytics, among others, the company added.

In his previous stints, he has worked with leading Indian and global majors including McKinsey & Co., Microsoft R&D, and Viacom18 Media. He holds a bachelor in education in Computer Engineering from NSIT and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as the Indian School of Business.

According to consultancy firm McKinsey’s FashionScope estimates, India's apparel market will be worth $59.3 billion in 2022, making it the sixth-largest in the world, comparable to the United Kingdom's at $65 billion. It said India remains a complex market that presents challenges. The apparel business is still largely unorganised, with formal retail accounting for just 35% of sales in 2016. Its share is likely to reach around 45% by 2025—still a relatively low proportion.

