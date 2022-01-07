Myntra elevates Achint Setia as marketing head

According to consultancy firm McKinsey’s FashionScope estimates, India's apparel market will be worth $59.3 billion in 2022, making it the sixth-largest in the world, comparable to the United Kingdom's at $65 billion. It said India remains a complex market that presents challenges. The apparel business is still largely unorganised, with formal retail accounting for just 35% of sales in 2016. Its share is likely to reach around 45% by 2025—still a relatively low proportion.