NEW DELHI : When Myntra faced a top-level exodus late last year with the exit of its chief executive officer (CEO), chief marketing officer, and chief financial officer, parent Flikpart brought in Nandita Sinha, its vice-president of customer growth and marketing to steer the online fashion marketplace.

In an interview, Sinha, who joined as CEO in January, spoke in an interview about bringing more fashion consumers online and the need for quick deliveries as consumers evolve. Edited excerpts:

You joined Myntra after a big churn in its top management. Has it been difficult to navigate that?

Myntra as an organization is a brand that is built on the strong foundations of the team that it has, the fashion and the tech expertise the team has, and the kind of traction and adoption that we see from our consumers. With these three things in place, it was not very difficult to come and absorb all of the work that the team had done to understand what they brought to the table and then kind of build from there. While there was a lot of leadership churn, I think the foundation of who we are as a platform, the team, the passion for fashion, passion for technology, all of these things really made it very easy.

How do you plan to grow Myntra in the next five years?

As you look at the opportunity, both the consumers and the ecosystem around us is digitizing. The growth of fashion consumers in the industry is going to be significant. All of these consumers are largely going to start becoming digital-first. All of their media consumption, product consumption, everything will start becoming digital-first.

That’s a huge opportunity that’s in front of Myntra. Fashion penetration and consumption on e-commerce is very limited today. The task is to take this forward with the upwardly mobile, aspirational consumer group, which is becoming digital-first. We have the best understanding of this fashion customer—the upwardly mobile, the GenZ and the aspiring women customers.

If you look at some of our innovations that we have built in the last few years, whether it is social commerce M Studio, M Live or creating a new trend ecosystem Style Cast, or innovations that we’ve done on the beauty side, which is on AR and VR—the trial tools that are there—all of this is a testament to how we will continue to build fashion tech in the country.

Is there a number you have for how many shoppers you wish to reach in India in the next five years?

Today, overall, there are close to 200 million e-commerce consumers in the country. As many as 130 million-140 million of them are fashion e-commerce consumers. The idea is to really look at how we make our journey in the next few years to having 100 million consumers on the platform shopping with us over a period of time. Fashion today as an industry has close to 8-10% penetration. The task of Myntra and the Flipkart group is really to take this penetration higher over the next few years.

Myntra has been known for selling mid-to-premium level brands. How do you plan to build Myntra Luxe?

Myntra Luxe has two elements to it, which is about the selection that we bring to the table, and the seller ecosystem that we’ve enabled.

Having a differentiated experience on the app allows for customers to engage with these bands in a manner that is brand-first and luxury-first.

Myntra Luxe will play a very important role for customers who are looking to buy luxury goods, looking to access global brands or even Indian designers. Our ability to personalise deeply for these customers will hold us in good stead. We will be leaders in the premium and luxury fashion space in the country.

Will Myntra look at buying equity stake in any direct-to-consumer brand?

We are an enabler for brands in terms of how they reach our consumer base. We continue to build for consumers and enable partners. I think that will be our take—on how we will build this. We have nothing to share right now.

Does quick commerce have any place in fashion or is it restricted to groceries?

Consumers are evolving and as more and more consumers adopt e-commerce, there will be expectations on speed, which will be different from what they were earlier.

Definitely, consumers are going to ask for faster delivery, especially in categories such as beauty and personal care.

We will continue to innovate and build for these consumers. Quick commerce is something that needs to be seen for fashion but speed will be relevant for fashion consumers as we go forward.

