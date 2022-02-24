‘Myntra is looking at 100 mn customers in next few years’

Myntra as an organization is a brand that is built on the strong foundations of the team that it has, the fashion and the tech expertise the team has, and the kind of traction and adoption that we see from our consumers. With these three things in place, it was not very difficult to come and absorb all of the work that the team had done to understand what they brought to the table and then kind of build from there. While there was a lot of leadership churn, I think the foundation of who we are as a platform, the team, the passion for fashion, passion for technology, all of these things really made it very easy.