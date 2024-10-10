N Chandrasekaran condoles Ratan Tata’s death, ‘was more than a Chairman…’ Read full message here

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed profound loss over Ratan Tata's passing. He highlighted Tata's leadership, commitment to excellence, and philanthropic efforts that impacted millions, emphasizing his legacy will continue to inspire the Tata Group.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Oct 2024, 07:40 AM IST
File image of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.
File image of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. (Mint / Abhijit Bhatlekar )

N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, in a heartfelt post on the company's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group.

Calling Tata a “mentor, guide and friend”, Chandrasekaran acknowledged the octegenerian's impact on “the very fabric of our nation”.

Also Read | Live Updates: Maharashtra govt declares day of mourning for Ratan Tata’s death

Read the full text here:

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.

Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.

On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.

N Chandrasekaran

Chairman, Tata Sons

09.10.2024”

Also Read | How Ratan Tata transformed Tata Group — a timeline etched in history
Also Read | Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovation

Ratan Tata Is No More

Tata, chairman emeritus of India's biggest conglomerate, Tata Group, died in Mumbai on October 9, after being in critical condition at the Breach Candy Hospital ICU. Tata was 86 years old.

Earlier this week, the business tycoon had assured followers on social media that he was undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age and related health conditions.

Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy. Frequently characterised as reserved and solitary, Tata is one of India's most globally recognised business figures. He chaired the Tata Group for over 20 years before retiring at 74 in 2012.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleN Chandrasekaran condoles Ratan Tata’s death, ‘was more than a Chairman…’ Read full message here

