Tata Group age retirement policy no bar, N Chandrasekaran gets third term as Chairman

Tata Sons board has approved a third term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran — a first despite the Group's retirement policy which requires executives to step down at 65, according to an Economic Times report citing sources.

Livemint could not independently confirm the development.

As per the report, Chandrasekaran's second term ends in February 2027. At the time he will be 65 years of age.

The Tata Group's retirement policy, traditionally executives are expected to retire at 65, but they are allowed to hold non-executive roles till 70.

Why extension for N Chandrasekaran? One source told the paper that the company took “continuity of functioning” into consideration, while extending Chandrasekaran's term beyond the traditional tenure.

They added that if was felt that his leadership “was necessary to see through critical projects like semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles and Air India”.