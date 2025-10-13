Tata Group age retirement policy no bar, N Chandrasekaran gets third term as Chairman

Tata Trusts has approved a third term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran — a first despite the Group's retirement policy which requires executives to step down at 65, according to an Economic Times report citing sources.

Livemint could not independently confirm the development.

As per the report, Chandrasekaran's second term ends in February 2027. At the time he will be 65 years of age. Tata Trusts did not have a comment, as per the report.

The Tata Group's retirement policy, traditionally executives are expected to retire at 65, but they are allowed to hold non-executive roles till 70.

Why extension for N Chandrasekaran? One source told the paper that the company took “continuity of functioning” into consideration, while extending Chandrasekaran's term beyond the traditional tenure.

They added that if was felt that his leadership “was necessary to see through critical projects like semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles and Air India”.

“The Trusts resolution was sent to Tata Sons, which will of course have to decide when approving a third term from 2027,” the source added.

What is the proposal? According to the report, highly placed sources said that it was Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan who proposed extending Chandrasekaran's term as Chairman for another five years at a meeting on September 11.

The resolution was unanimously approved, it added.