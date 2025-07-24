Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran among highest paid executives in India. How much salary did he get in FY25?

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, received a compensation of 155.81 crore in FY25, a 15% increase despite a 24.3% profit drop for the group, according to a report. Here's a breakdown of his salary, and what other of the conglomerates' executives received…

Updated24 Jul 2025, 08:51 AM IST
File photo of N Chandrasekaran in New Delhi. The Tata Sons Executive Chairman received a compensation of ₹155.81 crore in FY25, a 15 per cent increase, as per a Business Standard report. (PTI Photo / Kamal Kishore )

Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran is among India's highest paid leaders, drawing a 15 per cent salary hike in FY25, compared to the previous year, according to a report by Business Standard.

According to the report, Chandrasekaran bagged a total compensation of 155.81 crore in this financial year, a whole 15 per cent more than the 135 croe he got in FY24.

The hefty pay package consisted of 15.1 crore as salary and other compensations, and another 140.7 crore as commission on profits for FY25. Notably, the hike comes despite Tata Sons recording a 24.3 per cent drop in profits for the period from 34,654 crore (FY24) to 26,232 crore in FY25.

What did other top Tata Sons executives earn?

  • Saurabh Agrawal, executive director of Tata Sons saw his pay jump 7.7 per cent to 32.7 crore in FY25 (also comprising salary and commission on profit heads).
  • While newly inducted Noel Tata, joined the board of directors in October 2024 after the death of brother Ratan Tata, got a commission on profit of 1.42 crore, the report said.
  • Further, former board memeber Leo Puri, who retired in March 2025, drew 3.13 crore in compensation;
  • And former board member Bhaskar Bhat, who retired in August 2024, received a commission on profit of 1.33 crore, the report said.
  • It added that Tata Trust representative Venu Srinivasan has abstained from receiving commissions since his appointment.

Future 'very strong and bright’, says N Chandrasekaran

Earlier this month, on July 7, a confident Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) AGM that the future looks “very strong and bright” as he expects India's growing consumption to push the travel sector. “Future looks very strong and bright as the consumption in India keeps growing and the travels will continue to increase,” he asserted.

He began his address by paying tributes to those who lost their lives at the Air India plane crash recently, and also expressed a “deep sense of loss” at the passing away of Ratan Tata in October 2024.

“To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible. Our thoughts are with them,” he said.

“I also would like to express a deep sense of loss on the passing away of Ratan Tata in October 2024. He was a truly uncommon leader, a distinguished business leader and philanthropist, and his remarkable vision and achievements shaped the Tata Group for multiple decades. He was a dear friend and the person whom I turned to for any guidance. In other words, we miss him very dearly,” Chandrasekaran added.

