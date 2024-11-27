‘At 18, you’re a rebel’: Nandan Nilekani shares ’rebellious’ choice of IIT Bombay over father’s wishes

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, shared his story of defying his father's wishes to attend IIT Bombay during a conversation with LinkedIn’s CEO. He chose engineering over medicine, emphasizing the importance of top education for a stable career.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Nandan Nilekani (Co Chairman, Infosys Technologies). pic by hemant mishra
Nandan Nilekani (Co Chairman, Infosys Technologies). pic by hemant mishra

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and a key figure in India's digital and economic transformation, shared a personal story of defying his father's wishes by choosing to attend IIT Bombay, during a conversation with LinkedIn’s global CEO, Ryan Roslansky.

In his conversation with Roslansky, Nandan Nilekani shared that his father had a job that made him feel insecure, so he emphasised the importance of obtaining a solid education and securing a stable career.

Also Read: ‘This’ story of Swami Vivekananda will change your life. Read here

Born in Bengaluru in the 1950s, Nilekani explained that during that time, children in India were typically expected to choose between engineering or medicine. Since he had no interest in becoming a doctor, he decided to pursue engineering.

"If I was going to study engineering, it had to be at a top institution, and IIT Bombay was the best option," he stated.

Also Read: ‘Let Silicon Valley build LLMs; India should lead in AI use cases,’ says, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

IIT Bombay

In 2023, Outlook India ranked IIT Bombay 3rd among government engineering colleges. In 2024, India Today ranked it 2nd for best engineering colleges. In 2025, QS India ranked it 1st. Moreover, 72 of the top 100 JEE (Advanced) rankers chose IIT Bombay, with all the top 10 choosing computer science.

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and a key figure in India's digital and economic transformation, shared a personal story of defying his father's wishes by choosing to attend IIT Bombay, during a conversation with LinkedIn’s global CEO, Ryan Roslansky.

Also Read: 8,000 IITians remain unemployed; IIT Bombay graduates’ minimum pay drops to 4 LPA

When asked about his father’s opposition to his choice of IIT Bombay, Nilekani responded, “At 18, you’re a rebel. My father sent me a telegram that said, ‘Join IIT Madras, chemical engineering.’”

He continued, “I told him, ‘I’m not going to listen to you.’ Instead, I decided to join electrical engineering at IIT Bombay. It was a small act of rebellion,” he explained.

IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) is one of India's premier institutions for higher education in engineering, technology, and research. Established in 1958, it is located in Powai, Mumbai. IIT Bombay is recognized globally for its academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and contribution to technological innovations.

It consistently ranks among the top engineering institutes in India and is known for its world-class faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strong alumni network.

I told him, ‘I’m not going to listen to you.’ Instead, I decided to join electrical engineering at IIT Bombay.

Also Read: IIT Bombay’s batch of 2024 average salary increases 7.7%; 22 students accept 1 crore-plus offers

The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines of engineering, science, design, and management.

At 18, you’re a rebel. My father sent me a telegram that said, ‘Join IIT Madras, chemical engineering.’
Key Takeaways
  • Defying parental expectations can lead to significant personal and professional growth.
  • Choosing the right educational path is crucial for future success.
  • IIT Bombay’s reputation as a premier institution has far-reaching implications for its graduates.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeople‘At 18, you’re a rebel’: Nandan Nilekani shares ’rebellious’ choice of IIT Bombay over father’s wishes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    512.00
    01:22 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    74.25 (16.96%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    306.35
    01:22 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    8.55 (2.87%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.85
    01:22 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.11%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.00
    01:22 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    2.4 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,888.00
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    138.7 (2.92%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    547.30
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.19%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,195.45
    01:13 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-0.16%)

    Wipro share price

    585.70
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.57%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,633.05
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -72.65 (-4.26%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    31.39
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.28 (-3.92%)

    Granules India share price

    575.45
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -20.35 (-3.42%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    635.00
    01:02 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.88%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Green Energy share price

    988.50
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    89.1 (9.91%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    315.20
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.85 (8.56%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,215.90
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    87.1 (7.72%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    469.40
    01:14 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    29.65 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.