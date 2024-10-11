Turning the tables

The JLR acquisition was made even more remarkable by the fact that, just years earlier, Tata Motors itself had been in talks with Ford to sell its car division. At a low point in the late 1990s, Ford had offered to buy Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business. Reflecting on that moment, Tata later recounted that Ford executives had remarked that they would be “doing us a favour" by taking the business off Tata's hands. Less than a decade later, it was Tata who purchased Jaguar Land Rover from Ford, a stunning reversal of fortunes.