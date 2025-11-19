9-9-6 work rule explained: The work schedule Narayana Murthy wants Indians to adopt

In an interview with Republic TV, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy reignited his 72-hour workweek debate by praising the 9-9-6 work schedule model. When asked a supposed ‘gen z’ question by host Arnab Goswami, on work-life balance, Murthy urged Indian workers to take up 72-hour work week, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 100 hours a week.

This was the billionaire-founder's response: “Let me start with what one of my friends, who was also one of India's very successful corporate leaders, said... that gentleman gave a brilliant answer. He said, ‘Sir, first we should all get a life then we should worry about work life balance’.”

What did Narayana Murthy say about 72-hour workweek, 9-9-6 rule? Murthy added that at this moment, what India needs if for people to “work hard, in a disciplined manner, work smart, and create opportunities for those people who still do not have any jobs so that they too can have a life. Then we can worry about work-life balance.”

“My personal view is that... I haven't seen anybody in the world who has achieved anything without hard work. Performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect, and respect leads to power. If India wants to power, it has to perform. No words will satisfy…” he feels.

Murthy also went on to cite the so called 9-9-6 rule: “There is a saying in China, 9, 9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is a 72-hour week,” he declared.

What is the 996 Rule? Explained Practiced illegally by some companies in China, the 9-9-6 rule has generated much criticism among Chinese workers and human rights activists. But the system has been praised by Murthy as a worthy model for Indian employees to follow.

Notably, the Chinese Supreme People's Court in 2021, ruled that 12-hour workdays are illegal, according to an NPR report. This came amid a number of worker deaths and work stress related suicides in the country.

Workers and labour related studies have also classified the system as “modern day slavery” and criticised companies for enforcing inhuman working conditions on employees.