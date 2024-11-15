Narayana Murthy defends 6-day workweek, sparks debate; netizens say ‘If paid enough then…’

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy advocated for a six-day workweek. His recent stance comes after he promoted working 70 hours a week. Murthy conveyed his regret on shifting from a six-day to a five-day workweek in 1986.

“I am sorry, I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave," Murthy said while expressing his view on a six-day workweek at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit. Murthy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly working 100 hours a week.

“When PM Modi is working 100 hours a week, the only way to show our appreciation for the things that are happening around us is by our work,” Murthy said.

Netizens react However, netizens have disagreed with his views. Several social media users criticised Murthy's stance on Instagram and X.

One user commented on Instagram, “The man doesn’t know work life balance because he himself don’t have to cook, clean his house , drive him to office, purchase groceries, I don’t think even he would have booked a flight ticket by himself in past 10-20 years (sic).”

Also Read | Sudha Murty advocates flying on economy as Narayana discusses hiring chartered

“Salary like 2 days a week and work 6 days a week,” added another.

One user said, “There is nothing wrong in your opinion sir, and it is fine that you expect everyone to do that. I repeat, you can just expect, but can't force or dictate people to follow your's or any other idealogy.”

“While I do not disagree, I will work 6 days a week when my employer treats me as a human and not an object. It has to be worth it. Else you will end up burning yourself and making another CEO earn multi millions,” said another user on Instagram.

“I'm sorry we have one life, working hard is good we must work hard. But at the end the moto of working hard is to enjoy our life . I'm sorry I won't agree with you,” added another user.

Some users also pointed out the need to pay according to working hours.

"I don't think anyone minds doing hard work if they get a fair return on their work - in terms of salary, fair taxation, good infra, clean cities, less corruption, tamed inflation, decent healthcare and education etc.

As of now, it's all one sided,” commented one user on X.

“If we work 7 days per week means he'll be so happy.

You're giving just salary. Any profit shared to the employees?

Beware of such guys who put the society to Work alcoholic due to their self benefit (sic),” added another user.

One user said, “If I am paid enough then I am ready to work for you for however long you wish but that's not the case. Most folks in India are not paid enough.”