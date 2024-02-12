Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, expressed regret at not adequately rewarding many of the company's early employees after the launch of his book. He acknowledged their significant contributions in building the company's success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There were several extremely smart early adopters of Infosys whom I could not award the kind of stock I gave to my co-founders. Their contribution was more or as much as mine. I only wish I had thought about it very carefully and those extraordinary people also benefited," he said, answering questions following his book launch, as quoted by Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, along with his philanthropist wife and former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, addressed the audience during the unveiling of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book titled "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy."

Narayana Murthy had earlier courted controversy when he claimed he had worked 70 hours a week when setting up the company. Murthy had also gone ahead to suggest that young Indians work at least 70 hours per week. Murthy told The Economic Times that he worked more than 85 to 90 hours a week until 1994.

Narayana Murthy had recently opened up about cleaning his toilets and how he convinced his children when they asked him why he chose to clean his toilets. "I would explain to my children gently and affectionately that these are the best ways of respecting other people. In our society, people always feel that those who clean their own toilets are looked down upon. Therefore, I would tell them that look, nobody is less than us," Murthy had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has witnessed taboo around the deed of cleaning toilets, and Murthy's said that he intended to teach his children about prevalent discrimination, and why one should ot indulge in it.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!