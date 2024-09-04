Narayana Murthy shares life lessons with school children, says ‘I want you to become better than me for…’

Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with students at Mount Everest School, encouraging them to strive to ‘become better than me’.

Updated4 Sep 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with school children at the Mount Everest School as part of the Teach for India Leaders Week.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with school children at the Mount Everest School as part of the Teach for India Leaders Week.(PTI / File Photo)

Infosys co-founder and tech mogul N Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with young school children at the Mount Everest School in Byatarayanapura, as part of the Times of India's ‘Teach for India’ Leaders Week.

Answering a child's question on how to become like him, Murthy said he would like the child to become better. “I do not want you to become like me...I want you to become better than me for the greater good of the nations,” he replied.

 

This is a developing story, more updates soon…

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 12:50 PM IST
