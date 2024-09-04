Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Narayana Murthy shares life lessons with school children, says ‘I want you to become better than me for…’

Narayana Murthy shares life lessons with school children, says ‘I want you to become better than me for…’

Livemint

Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with students at Mount Everest School, encouraging them to strive to ‘become better than me’.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with school children at the Mount Everest School as part of the Teach for India Leaders Week.

Infosys co-founder and tech mogul N Narayana Murthy shared life lessons with young school children at the Mount Everest School in Byatarayanapura, as part of the Times of India's ‘Teach for India’ Leaders Week.

Answering a child's question on how to become like him, Murthy said he would like the child to become better. “I do not want you to become like me...I want you to become better than me for the greater good of the nations," he replied.

This is a developing story, more updates soon…

