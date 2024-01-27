Narayana Murthy opens up on cleaning his toilets, says 'Nobody is less than us'

Cleaning toilets of own is still seen as a taboo in India, especially in rich families who look down on those who clean them. However, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has a different take on it and says he cleans his toilet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Murthy on 27 January opened up about cleaning his toilets and how he convinced his children when they asked him why he chose to clean his toilets.

"I would explain to my children gently and affectionately that these are the best ways of respecting other people. In our society, people always feel that those who clean their own toilets are looked down upon. Therefore, I would tell them that look, nobody is less than us," NDTV quoted Murthy as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My children are very curious. They observe and have a lot of questions. I would tell them that look, nobody is less than us. It so happened that we have been put into a very advantageous situation by God," he added.

According to him, people in rich families barely respect those who clean toilets and this makes them arrogant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on his conversation with children about cleaning his own toilets, the 78-year-old billionaire said, "We cannot take that as our right, we cannot take it with a sense of arrogance, therefore, to the extent possible, we should try and do thing that will give us a sense that we are trying to be as fair to the society as possible."

On future plans: While elaborating his plans, Murthy said that he now plans to spend time with his children and his grandchildren. Also, he wants to enjoy music and read up on a variety of topics ranging from physics to economics.

When asked if he wishes to join politics, Murthy declined. "I think I'm too old for any of that. I'm now 78." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

