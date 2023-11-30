Calling for a different approach to freebies, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said that "nothing should be given free". People availing government services and subsidies should be made to contribute back to the betterment of society, suggested the IT veteran.

He also advocated for capitalism and regarded it as the only solution for a poor country like India to become prosperous.

"When you provide those services, when you provide those subsidies, there must be something in return that they're willing to do. For example, if you say -- I will give you free electricity, then it would have been a very nice thing for the government to have said, but we want to see the percentage attendance in primary schools and middle schools go up by 20 percent, then only we will give you that," Narayana Murthy said at the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Wednesday.

After presenting his idea, Murthy made it clear that he was not against free services being provided and stressed the importance of these subsidies for the poor and underprivileged.

"I am not against free services being provided. I fully understand, as I also came from a poor background once upon a time. But I think we should expect something in return from those people who received those free subsidies to take a slightly bigger responsibility towards making their future generation, their own children and grandchildren, better in terms of going to school, you know, performing better. That's what I mean," he added.

Apart from giving his views on capitalism, freebies, Murthy suggested that in a developing country like India it is obvious to have higher taxation compared to developed countries.

"In order to create efficient, corruption-free and effective public goods in our country, the taxation will have to be obviously higher than what you see in developed countries. So, I personally would not at all grudge, if I have to pay a higher level of taxation," he said.

Murthy pointed out that a per capita GDP of USD 2,300 puts India about twice that of what is called "low income countries" by the United Nations and other bodies and said, "we are still far away from being called a middle income country where the per capita GDP is somewhere between USD 6,000 to about 12,000 to 15,000." Explaining about his transformation from being a strong leftist to a "determined compassionate capitalist", he said compassionate capitalism is the only solution for a poor country like India to become prosperous and not socialism and communism.

