Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says ‘If you provide subsidies, there must be..’
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy calls for a different approach on freebies, suggesting that people availing government services and subsidies should contribute back to society.
Calling for a different approach to freebies, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said that "nothing should be given free". People availing government services and subsidies should be made to contribute back to the betterment of society, suggested the IT veteran.
