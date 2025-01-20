Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy shared some insights from his 1974 hitchhiking trip from Niš (in Serbia) to Istanbul while returning to Mysuru, India, from his job in Paris, at the Kalichand Memorial Lecture in Mumbai.

Narayana Murthy shared his experience of spending 21 hours alone, “hungry, cold and angry,” in the goods compartment of a freight train. This was where he got the time to contemplate the nation's situation, reported the news agency PTI on Monday, January 20.

“The question of stark poverty and inequity in our country has been troubling me right from that day when I spent lonely, hungry, cold, angry, and introspective 21 hours in the goods compartment on a freight train from Nis in now Serbia to Istanbul, way back in 1974 on my hitchhiking trip, returning back to India after my job in Paris,” said Narayan Murthy in his speech.

Narayana Murthy was sharing his take on “Compassionate Capitalism” at the lecture.

Narayana Murthy also talked about the success of founding Infosys in his efforts to solve the problem of poverty. He also assured the people that the current leaders “will find a solution to this problem” as he shared his feelings of confusion, helplessness, agitation and his motivation for the nation's future.

“I have had some success in demonstrating the power of entrepreneurship in solving the problem of poverty through my experiment of creating Infosys. When I look at the big canvas of India, there is not a single day when I do not feel confused, helpless, agitated and motivated that our leaders will find a solution to this problem,” said Narayana Murthy in his speech, cited the news agency.

Narayana Murthy in News The founder's name was in the news recently as his family wealth suffered a loss of ₹1,850 crore due to a nearly 6 per cent drop in Infosys's share price on Friday, January 17.

According to Mint's earlier report, the Murthy family owns a combined 4.02 per cent stake in the second-largest IT firm in India. The company's shares declined on Friday amid selling pressure in the markets, even though the company posted profits in the October to December quarter results.

Infosys posted an 11.46 per cent rise in net profits for the third quarter, fueled by high demand in the market for its services.