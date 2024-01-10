Narayana Murthy was ‘Bonus Dad’ to daughter Akshata Murthy, reveals book. Here's why
In 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy', they talk about raising their children, Akshata and Rohan, while dedicating all their time to Infosys. Akshata once confronted Narayana Murthy about his work-life balance.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty's published biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' has been the source of many an anecdotes of the billionaire businessman. From being made to sleep on a box in a storeroom, to the ‘big regret’ the book has offered a plethora of narratives of Narayana Murthy.