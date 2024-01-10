Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty's published biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' has been the source of many an anecdotes of the billionaire businessman. From being made to sleep on a box in a storeroom, to the ‘big regret’ the book has offered a plethora of narratives of Narayana Murthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest viral narrative from the biography is UK First lady and daughter of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty considering her grandfather was her "real dad" and Narayana Murthy was her "bonus dad".

In the book, Akshata Murty, described as the ‘quiet one’ between the sibling duo- Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty, had felt her father Narayana Murthy would only show up in intervals, and tried to make up for it through fun activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty in the book had talked about raising their children- Akshata and Rohan- and Infosys at the same time. The book talks about how Narayana Murthy dedicated all his time to Infosys, India's second biggest IT firm, while author Sudha Murty raised their children Rohan and Akshata Murty.

Akshata Murty, wife to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had once confronted father Narayana Murthy about his work-life balance, according to an excerpt published by Times of India.

Rohan Murty also confronted him once, asking Narayana Murthy, "Who do you love more -- me and Akshata, or Infosys?" The Infosys chairman emeritus, taken aback, said "Of course, I love you both the most." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another narrative from the biography that caught reader's attention was that a US client had made Narayana Murthy sleep on a large box in a windowless storeroom surrounded by cartons during a visit to the United States for work in the initial days.

Narayana Murthy, recently in an interview with CNBC TC-18 expressed regret about excluding wife Sudha Murty from Infosys despite her being "more qualified" than the seven first employees.

Sudha Murty had contributed ₹10,000 to the seed capital for Infosys, along with the first seven which included Ashok Arora, K Dinesh, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nandan Nilekani, NS Raghavan, and SD Shibulal alongside her husband Narayana Murthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian-American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni has come out with a biography covering the early days of Sudha Murty's and Narayana Murthy's lives that is replete with many such nuggets about the iconic couple. It is a story of Murthys' early years from their courtship to Infosys' founding years, and from their marriage to parenthood, PTI reported.

