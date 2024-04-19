Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson Ekagrah earned ₹4.2 crore after Infosys declared ₹28 dividend
Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the son of Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan, owns 0.04% of Infosys and his stake in the IT company is worth at least ₹210 crore.
India's second-largest information technology company Infosys declared a dividend of ₹28 per share. after it released its Q4FY24 results on Thursday, making its founder N R Narayana Murthy's grandson richer by ₹4.2 crore in a day.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message