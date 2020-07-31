Navin Agarwal takes over as MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC

"Navin Agarwal who has been with MOFSL over the last 20 years and has been instrumental in developing the entire portfolio of MOFSL businesses, will relinquish executive responsibilities at MOFSL and take up full time assignment as Managing Director and CEO of MOAMC. On behalf of the board, he had also been overseeing the AMC business closely for the past 2 years", a press release from the group said. "Aashish Somaiyaa has decided to move on from the post of MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC in pursuit of his personal aspirations to work for a start-up," it added.