Navneet Munot departs SBI MF to become MD and CEO at HDFC Mutual Fund

MUMBAI: Navneet Munot, chief investment officer (CIO) at SBI Mutual Fund, will move to HDFC Asset Management Company to take up the post of managing director and CEO, an exchange filing from HDFC AMC said.

He will replace Milind Barve who has been the MD and CEO at HDFC AMC from its inception in 2000. SBI Mutual Fund overtook HDFC Mutual Fund to become India’s largest asset manager in the last quarter of FY 2019-20. Key schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund have lagged their peers in performance in recent years prompting speculation on changes of senior management in the AMC.

A person with knowledge of the matter said HDFC MF will benefit from the entry of a senior fund manager into the AMC. “I also want to add that this will not change our value driven investment philosophy," he said.

“The fund management structure at SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBIFMPL) will continue to remain the same, as the company over a period of time has built a very capable second line with strong vintage," said Vinay Tonse, MD and CEO, SBI Funds Management.

“SBI MF has many senior fund managers and a good second rung. In case of HDFC AMC as well, the fund house has been hiring fund managers from other AMCs such as Gopal Aggarwal recently from DSP MF. So I don't foresee a clash of personalities with Prashant Jain or any other established fund manager with this transition," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

