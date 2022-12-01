Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain takes over as CEO1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 06:20 PM IST
The development comes after Nazara’s former CEO Manish Agarwal stepped down from the post to pursue with his entrepreneurial journey.
Listed gaming startup Nazara Technologies Ltd’s founder Nitish Mittersain has taken charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company from Thursday.