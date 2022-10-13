‘Need more contingency in PPA pricing for solar power amid rising costs’

Brostorm: I think what we’re seeing now is of course relatively volatile, almost extreme conditions. When you have inflation and supply chain bottlenecks, then you have to be very careful about how you match your PPA price with your capex (capital expenditure). And you also have the commodity prices which have been only going one way. We can see it’s starting to normalize a bit more, so we’ll hopefully get back to more normal conditions over the next six, 12 or 18 months. But in the interim what we’ve been doing, not so much in India, because we’re very new here, is basically going back to our customers to say ‘hey, we need to have another discussion around our PPA because in this market, the things have changed dramatically’. So, I think that’s just been the nature of it. You see more local supply chains starting to also take place in India, which I think will create a more stable cost. Again, it might be slightly off because some of the components might be slightly more expensive compared to China. But I think over time, you will see more stable price development. What we’ve been doing is, we have as much certainty as we can on the capex. And of course, then on the PPA price, you may have to have a bit more contingency and I think that’s just how you navigate this market. But my hope is that in the next period, you’ll see it starting to come back to a bit more normal circumstances again and we’ve seen the same thing in the US with all the tariffs and the dumping issues we’ve had there as well.