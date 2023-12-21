Need to raise data tariff but no premium for 5G services: Airtel's Gopal Vittal
Airtel is open to distributing satellite services beyond OneWeb and may consider diluting equity or listing Airtel Payments Bank in the future.
New Delhi: Airtel’s managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal advocated for higher data tariff in India. In an interview, Vittal said while India has the lowest tariffs worldwide, it would remain so, even if it raises the average revenue per user (Arpu) from ₹200 to ₹300. But Airtel will not charge a premium for its 5G services, and aims to start its fixed wireless access (FWA) services by next year, pricing it on a par with broadband services, he said. The telco is also open to distributing satellite services beyond OneWeb, starting June. Vittal also spoke about the possibility of diluting equity or listing Airtel Payments Bank once margins improve, and clarified it will not opt for a rights issue, citing adequate operating free cash flows to meet its current needs and for deleveraging. Edited excerpts: