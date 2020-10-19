Need to re-think & re-invent Indian manufacturing: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India must re-define manufacturing to accelerate growth and embrace the future.

"I think we have to rethink and re-invent manufacturing," said Ambani at the online launch of book by N.K. Singh, Chairperson of 15th Finance Commission. Ambani was responding to a question on what can make Indian manufacturing more competitive.

"I think the opportunity for us is to embrace the future industries and think in terms of ecosystems," said Ambani adding that we need to strengthen our small and medium sector enterprises (SMEs)

"Just like we have startups in the technology sector, we need to support our SME entrepreneurs. We need as much thinking about bricks as we have about clicks," said Ambani.

Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) has been announcing plans on working with the SMEs in the new commerce businesses-- telecom and retail.

Last August at the company's annual general meeting, RIL announced plans for SMEs, offering cloud connectivity and a suite of enterprise applications at one-tenth of regular prices, in partnership with Microsoft.

The company is also tying up with SMEs and merchants in the retail sector to build scale for its e-commerce portfolio.

"We need to think in terms of an entire ecosystem that delivers future industries and future services. I think we are already on that way with what we have done with batteries and solar and all technologies of the fourth industrial revolution," Ambani said.

He added that India can create its own new destiny in terms ecosystems, platforms and manufacturing which then becomes a high generation employment piece and we then have a play not only for our domestic market but also international.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.