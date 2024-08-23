Nestlé CEO abruptly ousted as board seeks better cultural fit
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Aug 2024, 09:29 PM IST
SummaryMark Schneider was pushed out of Nestlé and learned he would be losing his job just 24 hours before it was announced publicly.
Mark Schneider, Nestlé’s chief executive, was pushed out of the company and learned he would be losing his job just 24 hours before it was announced publicly, according to a person familiar with the matter.
