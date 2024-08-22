Nestle CEO Mark Schneider resigns; company veteran Laurent Freixe to take over as chief

  • Nestle said in a statement on Thursday that Frexie, a long-time Swiss company veteran, will take over as CEO on September 1.

Published22 Aug 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Laurent Freixe of Nestle, smiles during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020. Picture taken, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido CEO/File Photo
Laurent Freixe of Nestle, smiles during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020. Picture taken, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido CEO/File Photo

Nestle SA chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Schneider has stepped down after almost eight years to be replaced by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's veteran Laurent Freixe at the top spot. The management rejig comes as the world’s biggest food group struggles to grow sales and attract customers to its branded products amid persistent inflation.

Freixe, 62, is currently the Latin American region's executive vice president and CEO. Nestle said in a statement on Thursday that Frexie, a long-time Swiss company veteran, will take over as CEO on September 1.

Schneider has decided to step down as CEO and board member after years of leading the world's biggest packaged food company. The 58-year-old German moved the firm away from its decades-old category-led structure after the COVID-19 pandemic, creating five geographic businesses to steer it through a cost-of-living crisis.

Schneider, the former boss of German healthcare company Fresenius, was Nestle's first external hire for its top job in nearly a century when he took charge in 2016. Nestle stock has climbed 22 per cent since Schneider took over at the start of 2017, about half the gain of rival Unilever Plc during the same span.

Freixe, a nearly 40-year company veteran, has spent 16 years on the executive board. He headed European operations from 2008 to 2014, navigating the financial crisis before moving to Latin America. Chairman Paul Bulcke praised his “strategic acumen, extensive in-market experience and expertise, as well as a deep understanding of markets and consumers.”

 

