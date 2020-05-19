Nestle India chief calls for more workers for food processing industry

“In terms of manufacturing capability we are about 70%, we have ramped up quite well, when we will reach 100% it is a bit difficult to say. It will all depend on labour deployment and permissions we get. Most places are giving permission of anywhere at 50% to 60% of labour deployment. So that’s where my suggestion would be—in the orange and green areas—we had requested this through CII as well—that the food processing industries be allowed to enhance workforce to 75% because otherwise we will have a situation where shortages will persist," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India Ltd, told reporters over a video conference on Tuesday.