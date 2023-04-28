Not just Ching’s, Nestle India has many more targets in sight4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:54 AM IST
Consumer goods firms’ appetite for buyouts soared after the pandemic outbreak as consumers purchased more packaged goods.
Nestle India has an appetite for acquisitions and is eyeing certain opportunities, a top company executive said, amid reports that the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate is in the fray for Capital Foods, which makes Ching’s Chinese spices and condiments.
