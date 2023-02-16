Nestle India profit rises 65%; higher prices lift revenues
Packaged foods company Nestle India on Thursday said net profit in the December quarter rose 65% from a year earlier, primarily because of a one-time expense related to an employee benefit pension plan a year ago
Packaged foods company Nestle India on Thursday said net profit in the December quarter rose 65% from a year earlier, primarily because of a one-time expense related to an employee benefit pension plan a year ago.
