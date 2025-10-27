‘Netflix might never have grown’: Co-founder Marc Hastings reveals how stepping down as CEO changed everything

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has revealed the single decision that changed the fate of Netflix and made it the OTT streaming giant that it now is.

Answering a question on an Ask Me Anything session on X, the Netflix co-founder said that the decision to step down as CEO was a tough decision but it made the company what it is today.

“What was the single decision you made at Netflix that could have tanked everything but ended up defining the company,” a user asked Randolph.

What did Marc Randolph say? In his reply, Randolph said that when Reed Hastings, the other co-founder and current CEO of Netflix asked him to step down, it was tough for him.

“When Reed asked me to step down as CEO, it was tough but likely one of the best decisions. I loved the chaos of building from scratch, but Reed thrived on structure and discipline,” he said.

“I’ll never forget him opening his laptop and saying: “Marc, I’ve been thinking a lot about the future. And I’m worried. … I’m worried about us. Actually, I’m worried about you. About your judgment.” Hearing that stung,” Marc Randolph added.

He admitted that stepping down “hurt my ego” but Netflix became a giant thereafter.

“Handing over the reins hurt my ego (for a moment), but it saved the company. If I’d held on, Netflix might never have grown past those early years,” Randolph said.

Who is Marc Randolph? Marc Randolph is the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix.

Hastings, Randolph's mother, and Integrity QA founder Steve Kahn were the first investors of Netflix when it started in 1996-97. Marc Randolph was the one who coined the name ‘Netflix’.

Talking about starting Netflix, Randolph had earlier said that they got the idea as they wanted to replicate the e-commerce model of Amazon. At that time, DVDs were being tested in US markets, and the founders wanted to explore the concept of DVDs online.

"Reed and I were in downtown Santa Cruz and we were saying, 'I wonder if we can mail these things'," he said.

“We went in and bought a music CD and went into one of the stationery stores … and bought a greeting card and stuck the CD in the envelope and mailed it to Reed's house. And the next day, he said, 'It came. It's fine.' If there was an aha moment, that was it,” Randolph had said about starting Netflix.

He stepped down from the role of CEO in 1999 and handed over the role to Hastings.