Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >People >Netflix names Bozoma Saint John as chief marketing officer
Bozoma Saint John, CMO of William Morris Endeavor, speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit in New York, U.S, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Netflix names Bozoma Saint John as chief marketing officer

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Reuters

  • Saint John, who has been vocal about inequality in corporate America, joins from entertainment and talent agency Endeavor
  • The appointment comes at a time as US companies are looking to diversify their workplace

Netflix Inc on Tuesday appointed Bozoma Saint John as the streaming giant's chief marketing officer, starting in August, adding a high-profile Black executive to senior management.

Netflix Inc on Tuesday appointed Bozoma Saint John as the streaming giant's chief marketing officer, starting in August, adding a high-profile Black executive to senior management.

Saint John, who has been vocal about inequality in corporate America, joins from entertainment and talent agency Endeavor where she was the head of marketing since 2018. She also previously worked at Apple Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

Saint John, who has been vocal about inequality in corporate America, joins from entertainment and talent agency Endeavor where she was the head of marketing since 2018. She also previously worked at Apple Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The appointment comes at a time as U.S. companies are looking to diversify their workplace.

The death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police has triggered protests in the United States against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate of diversity in America's corporate boardrooms.

Netflix, earlier in the day, said it will allocate 2%, or about $100 million, of its cash holdings to financial institutions and organizations that directly support African-American communities in the United States.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated