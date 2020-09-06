Netflix’s Reed Hastings conquered Hollywood with a PowerPoint presentation

Hastings never planned to run Netflix. He took his money from Pure and made a series of investments, of which Netflix was just one. Hastings had taught math in Swaziland after college and planned to explore the world of education. He joined the California Board of Education in 1996 and that led to a campaign to expand access to charter schools in the state. He has since spent more than $100 million on education initiatives.Netflix’s first CEO was Marc Randolph, a former employee of Hastings’s at Pure. But he had an entrepreneur’s mindset, and was better suited to starting companies than building them. So Hastings, who was already on Netflix’s board, stepped in to help steer the ship. They ran the company together for a couple of years, and then Hastings took over full time.