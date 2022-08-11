Neuberg Diagnostics aims IPO by end of FY23

We have made several acquisitions, including Bengaluru-based Anand Diagnostics, Ahmedabad-based SupratechMicropath, Pune-based A.G Diagnostics, Chennai-based Ehrlich Lab, and a few others in India and abroad. We are planning to invest around ₹500 crore towards business expansion as we are planning to venture into the northern and eastern regions in India and overseas markets through organic and inorganic routes. As one of the top four path lab chains of Indian origin, the company has a pipeline of 100 such centres in this fiscal. In addition, we have committed to invest ₹200 crore in FY23 for other expansion initiatives in Tamil Nadu. We also want to expand our presence in the Middle East and Africa. Our strategic expansion plan focuses on new generation techniques and expands our footprint in the international market.