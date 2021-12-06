New coffee chains brew plans  to  increase outlets

Blue Tokai started in 2013-14 as a roasting company—sourcing coffee from single estates in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, ground according to the customer’s requirement, and shipped in a packaged format. The chain opened its first cafe in 2015, but expansion has picked pace in the last six months. It currently has more than 40 cafes; by mid-January, it will cross 50. It plans to have 150-200 cafes in the next two years.

