New Kotak CEO Ashok Vaswani values humility as a key leadership trait
At the domestic lender, which was one of the first among peers to launch a digital banking platform called 811 in 2017, Vaswani is expected to drive the digital agenda
Mumbai: Months after taking over as the chief executive of Barclays UK in 2016, Ashok Vaswani made a 12-page presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financials Conference that showed his willingness to push digital banking at the forefront of customer strategy.