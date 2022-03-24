‘New revenue streams are high-margin businesses’

Because these are all incremental revenues, based on only incremental cost, that means we had the space; we had the kitchen, we were paying the electricity bills, we are paying the property tax. So, it is only the variable cost of delivery. So, the margin in these new businesses is more than 50%. The margin in the traditional businesses is much lower—is less than half of that. So, the more this percentage increases, the more healthy and robust is the financial outlook for the industry, which means more Paathya and more we are able to make a difference.