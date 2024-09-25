New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol pledges ‘good faith’ engagement with Workers United union as contract talks continue

Starbucks' recently appointed CEO, Brian Niccol, has addressed the ongoing union negotiations at the coffee chain and said he "deeply respects" employees' right to unionise. In a letter released Tuesday, September 24, Niccol said he is committed to "engage constructively" with union representatives, per a report by Reuters.

This statement comes as Starbucks continues contract negotiations with the Workers United union this week. The upcoming session will mark the first under Niccol's leadership following an unexpected change in the company's top executive position last month, according to the report.

Niccol's letter was prompted by correspondence from 298 baristas who serve as bargaining delegates for the union. His response reaffirms the company's dedication to fostering a positive work environment in its U.S. stores, a goal he had previously outlined in an open letter earlier this month, per the Reuters report.

"If our partners choose to be represented, I am committed to making sure we engage constructively and in good faith with the union and the partners it represents," Niccol wrote, emphasising the company's willingness to work with unionised employees, according to the Reuters report.

The ongoing negotiations between Starbucks and Workers United, which began in April, aim to establish a framework for collective bargaining in the United States. The union's delegation represents over 10,500 partners across more than 490 stores, as per the Reuters report.

This development follows a recent US Supreme Court decision in June, which overturned a lower court's injunction that had ordered Starbucks to rehire seven Memphis employees. These workers had been terminated during their efforts to unionise, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding labour organization within the company, as per the report.