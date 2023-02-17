After Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation on Thursday, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Neal Mohan is set to take his position and is pretty excited about his new role. He thanked Wojcicki for her contribution to the video hosting platform and said that he is excited to continue the awesome and important mission.

“Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...," Neal Mohan said in a tweet.

Wojcicki announced her resignation from YouTube on Thursday saying that she wants to now spend her time “focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about." Her resignation is significant in the sense that she has spent nearly 25 years at the company and was one of the earliest employees of Google.

"Earlier today I sent an email to employees announcing that I'd be stepping back from my role as the head of YouTube to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in a letter.

"It has been the honor of my career to have a front-row seat to the incredible YouTube community you have built. Your stories of perseverance, creativity, and inspiration were a daily source of motivation and inspired me to be an advocate and steward for this community you all created. It was a constant highlight of my job to sit down with you, hear how you were using the platform, and listen to feedback. Sometimes what you said was tough and candid, but it was important for me and the wider YouTube team to listen and do better. Today, the YouTube community is incredibly strong. You're building businesses and following your dreams," the letter further read.

Indian-American Neal Mohan was serving as the Chief Product Officer at YouTube and has a major role in executing the YouTube Shorts feature on the video hosting platform. “He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube," Wojcicki said.

"With all, we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," she added.

Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for nearly 15 years as Mohan joined Google in 2007 and also served as Senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. Previously, he has also worked with Microsoft and also sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.