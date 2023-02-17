New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan 'excited' for important mission
- Indian-American Neal Mohan was serving as the Chief Product Officer at YouTube and has a major role in executing the Shorts feature on YouTube
After Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation on Thursday, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Neal Mohan is set to take his position and is pretty excited about his new role. He thanked Wojcicki for her contribution to the video hosting platform and said that he is excited to continue the awesome and important mission.
