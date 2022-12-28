Next-gen technology disruptors1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:04 PM IST
The next wave of growth would come from today’s rapidly emerging technologies. Which of these emerging technologies would rule tomorrow is not an easy question to answer.
Flying taxis, AI corporate board of directors, unmanned banks... this is not a wish list from a sci-fi movie but a future that is becoming increasingly real. According to Ray Kurzweil, the American futurist, we’re going to experience 20,000 years of technological change over the next 100 years. The pace of this disruption means, what was nascent a decade ago (technologies such as cloud, mobility, etc.) is well and truly commercialized now. The next wave of growth would come from today’s rapidly emerging technologies.