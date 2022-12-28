Next-gen technology disruptors

However, the extent of potential disruption differs by regions and verticals. Contrary to the notion that disruption is a western phenomenon, APAC is one of the fastest growing regions (11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for last three years, twice of Europe and North America). Europe with ~8% share of funding, is clearly lagging both North America and APAC. When it comes to verticals, transportation (~25%, twice the size of the next vertical), healthcare (~13%), telecom (~12%), technology (~10%), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI: ~8%) lead the global tech funding. Additionally, the verticals where diverse technologies are converging will undergo accelerated disruption. This is especially true for transportation, where multiple technologies are combining to disrupt the market through driverless cars, and now, having discussions on flying cars and hyperloop.