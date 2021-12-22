NEW DELHI : British auction house Christie’s reported $7.1 billion in sales in 2021, of which $1.7 billion came from private sales and about $5.4 billion from live and online auctions. The number of new participants in Christie’s auctions rose by 34% in 2021, many of them coming for luxury categories and NFT (non-fungible token) sales, chief executive officer Guillaume Cerutti said in an interview. NFT sales made up about 8% of Christie’s contemporary art sales. India also saw an uptick in buyers and sellers in 2021, Cerutti said. Edited excerpts:

How did covid-19 impact your business?

We now know how to operate in this context. We have had many sales without even clients in the room in 2021, especially, in the first part of the year, including the sale in New York, which was extremely successful with two record prices. So, of course, there could be some disruptions, but I’m pretty confident that now people know that we can operate with this constraint.

Did more young collectors join as the auctions went online?

There is an influx of new collectors—about 34% of our clients in 2021 were new. Many of them came for the luxury categories, while others came for our online and many for the NFT sales. The sales amounted to $150 million in 2021, with more than 100 NFTs sold during 2021.

We are the leading auction house in NFT. We were early to the game. NFT sales made about 8% of Christie’s contemporary art. It was very important for us to have this category being included in the 21st-century sale because, at the end of the day, they are a real reflection of the 21st century.

We have the traditional NFT artists, but we also tried the experiential NFT space where traditional fine artists created NFTs. We wanted to show the broad spectrum.

Has the poor economic climate had any impact on buying?

Of course, we are following this very closely. But our clients are motivated by their passion and desire to participate in an auction.

I am not saying they are agnostic regarding the context, but the history of the art market shows that when great things are coming to auction, clients respond because they know that they will not have a second opportunity. So, that gives me confidence.

What was 2021 like for you in India?

The increase we have seen across all categories at Christie’s globally is also true for Indian art. The sale of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art achieved a total of $7.83 million and was 85% sold by lot. Seven new world auction records were achieved for Rabindranath Tagore, Jehangir Sabavala, Akkitham Narayanan, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Mansur Rahi, Askari Mian Irani and Nasreen Mohamedi (for a photograph by the artist).

The top lot of the sale was Jehangir Sabavala’s The Embarkation, which sold for $1.59 million, above the estimate of $300,000-500,000, establishing an auction record.

Other notable results included Bhupen Khakhar’s Untitled (Tree In A Walled Garden), which totalled $990,000, and Rabindranath Tagore’s Untitled (Couple), which achieved $637,500, also setting a new auction record.

Over the last year or so, we have seen in this field that there is sometimes some difficulty in stability from one year to the other between classical Indian and Southeast Asian art and contemporary art. But this year, we did better in the classic categories than in the contemporary categories. The year before that, it was the other way around.

Overall, I think it was a strong season, and we are also expanding in private sales in this category as well (in India). We have done well in other categories, and that’s, of course, a category that we are taking very seriously, and we have anchored this category.

What are the numbers for buyers and sellers in India?

There is a 31% increase in the number of buyers from India versus 2020, and Indian seller numbers are up by more than 25% versus 2020 and 15% versus 2019.

India has been part of our APAC region since 2018, and with the travel ban in place since covid, not much support was able to be given to the local team and projects planned were unable to be realized.

What are the expectations from Indian art in 2022?

Our first auction of Indian art will be held in March 2022 and will propel us into the year with a very strong selection of works from private collections. The details of the collection are yet to be announced, but our focus is very much on works that are new to the market, with price points ranging from $200,000 to $2 million.

You said luxury, including jewellery and handbags, performed well. Could you elaborate?

Luxury had a truly phenomenal year with a year-on-year increase of 153% over 2020, giving us auction and private sales to the tune of almost $1 billion. Our private sales in this category were almost $250 million, encompassing jewellery, watches and handbags, and we made sales ranging from $100,000 to several for well above $10 million single transactions. So, we felt immense appetite from the market, not just for auction, where we sell diamonds for as much as $30 million; a handbag, the most valuable Hermes handbag, sold for $515,000. We even sold a pinball machine for $52,000. So, truly great activity. Private sales were a very, very big portion of how the market trended for us.

